3 teens accused of breaking into cars in Melbourne

8 burglaries occurred in area of Rachel Street, police report

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Three Melbourne teens were arrested Monday on allegations of breaking into multiple vehicles, police said.

According to Melbourne police, callers in the area of Rachel Street informed investigators of four juveniles pulling at car door handles in an attempt to steal items from the vehicles.

Police said they observed four teens matching the description provided by 911 callers. As officers approached, the teens fled, with one striking a sergeant in the elbow as he ran away, according to police.

Officers said they formed a perimeter and arrested three of the four teens, ages 14, 15 and 16.

According to police, they determined eight burglaries, involving the theft of money, food, wallets and other items, occurred in the area.

The teens were arrested and face charges.

