2 boys injured in shooting in Orange County’s Malibu Groves neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two boys were injured in a shooting in the Malibu Groves neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 200 block of Sifford Lane and found two boys who were each suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the victims were taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said no arrests have been made at this time and there is no suspect information at this time.

A blue car was towed away from the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.