Man critically injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the torso Thursday evening, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the man was shot at Pillar Coral Drive in Orlando. Shortly after, he was put in a friend’s car and driven to the Orlando fire station on Goldwyn Avenue.

According to officers, the man was then transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Police said an investigation is ongoing to determine whether the man was also firing shots at the time of the incident.

According to detectives, witnesses at the scene said the man and the person who shot him know each other.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.