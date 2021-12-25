76º

Man arrested after allegedly shooting 2 people in Winter Springs, police say

Female victim in critical condition after the shooting

Nicholas A. Tucker was charged with two counts of attempted homicide and one count of burglary and battery, police said. Courtesy photo (Winter Springs Police Department)

A man was arrested following a shooting early Saturday morning that left two people hospitalized, according to the Winter Springs Police Department.

Police took into custody 37-year-old Nicholas A. Tucker after he allegedly shot a man and a woman during a fight on North Fairfax Avenue, police said.

The man was shot in the neck, but was treated and released, according to police.

The woman is in critical condition at the hospital, police said.

Tucker was charged with two counts of attempted homicide and one count of burglary and battery, police said.

It’s believed that Tucker drove to the location to start an altercation, police said.

