2 women, dog rescued from vehicle in retention pond near Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Two women and a dog were rescued from a vehicle that drove into a retention pond on Christmas Eve near Port Canaveral, fire-rescue officials said.

The water rescues occurred about 11:20 a.m. at a triangle-shaped retention pond at the intersection of State Road 528 and George King Boulevard, according to News 6 partner Florida Today. Canaveral Fire Rescue Capt. Phillip Butler said the eastbound vehicle was approaching Port Canaveral, and the driver exited SR 528 at George King Boulevard.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

“There was a medical emergency possibly in the vehicle, and the vehicle ended up in the retention pond on the southwest side of George King,” Butler said.

Ad

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office deputies rescued the women and dog from the vehicle, Butler said. One woman was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

Messages seeking additional information were left Saturday for Tod Goodyear, sheriff’s spokesman.