3 Volusia County health centers hand out COVID-19 testing kits

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – COVID at-home testing kits are in short supply, but people will be able to get free kits in Volusia County.

Family Health Source announced it would give away free QuickVue home COVID testing kits across three locations on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

[TRENDING: CDC is investigating more than 80 cruise ships for COVID-19 cases | Can drivers legally move into an intersection while they wait to make a turn? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The parking lots of Family Health Source in Deltona became a drive-thru for residents as they picked up free COVID-19 testing kits.

Deltona leaders said people started lining up around 7 a.m., but things got easier once cars began strolling through.

“We’ve used this site with Family Health Source before when the pandemic first started and they were one of the first people to do testing and so they pretty much have it in their head how to organize it,” said Maritza Avila-Vazquez, City of Deltona vice mayor.

A school bus, mail carriers, and others were able to get up to two boxes with two testing kits inside.

Family Health Source clinics in Pierson and DeLand also gave out kits on Tuesday.

Lt. John Viccaro with the Deltona Fire Department finished his night shift and volunteered afterward.

“I just happen to be in my uniform because I worked all night and I didn’t get to go home, but this is way more important because this is a peace of mind for a lot of people,” Viccaro said.

Ad

Deltona officials said plans are in the works for another drive-thru event but in the meantime they are glad hundreds went home with relief on Tuesday.

“This was great not having a line it was really nice because I have a sick husband at home that I need to get right back so this was perfect,” Antoinnette Thomas said.

For more information, visit www.myfhs.org or the clinic’s page on Facebook.