‘I just wanted closure:’ Tombstone company’s pandemic problems leave family frustrated

ORLANDO, Fla. – A family is upset after constant delays for the delivery of a tombstone for their loved one, but the company set to deliver the product said there is a lot more going on behind the scenes than they are aware.

Louis Fontanez tells News 6 he’s tired of waiting, he said it’s been eight months since he ordered the tombstone for his daughter who passed away from COVID-19.

“I’m at their mercy man, you know,” Fontanez said. “I just wanted closure, I just want to make sure that when I go visit her graveyard that there is something decent there.”

Fontanez since he ordered the tombstone for his 18-year old daughter Angelica Fontanez who died this April from complications due to COVID-19.

At the time her age group wasn’t able to get vaccinated.

She just graduated from high school and had plans to be an occupational therapist for those with disabilities which is a passion formed from caring for her younger brother with his own disability.

Fontanez said he paid the monument company located on Curry Ford Road for the headstone.

News 6 brought his concerns directly to the owner of the Monument Company, LLC, Teuruhei Buchin, who said the delay mirrors thousands of other cases across the nation; families waiting for that same form of closure.

“As funeral homes have been overwhelmed, crematories have also been overwhelmed, we are overwhelmed trying to meet this demand,” Teuruhei Buchin said.

Buchin said it’s a matter of supply and demand.

Tombstone suppliers are overwhelmed with requests and short-staffed, both of which trickle down to their business.

A regular order that takes usually 8-10 weeks now takes 8-to-10 months.

“For us, our mission coming into this was to be able to help our community and when we have to take a lot of phone calls and we’re giving answers according to what our suppliers are telling us and then not being able to meet those demands… it’s heartbreaking,” said Buchin.

So heartbreaking it sent Buchin to the hospital for stress; She says it’s not easy to hire help due to the type of skill set it takes to complete a job.

Buchin said, “I can’t just throw anyone out into the cemetery because you’re talking about a couple of hundred pounds to a thousand pounds per stone so it has to be installed correctly.

Fontanez has been offered a temporary marker as he waits for his daughter’s permanent tombstone.

He said until that time, all he has are memories of his late daughter.

“One thing I taught her is not to be afraid of anything as long as you got God on your side then you shouldn’t be afraid of anything,” Fontanez said

Buchin urges people to be patient.

“Please be patient and understanding we do know that it’s your loved one we feel your emotion when you come in our door and we want to deliver the best product that we can,” Buchin said.

Buchin also notes she has had customers coming from other areas to try and get a faster turnaround on their order.

She advises people to stay with their company and wait it out.