Body found in Lake Jesup, Seminole County deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A body was found in Lake Jesup Thursday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said they received a call at 6 a.m. regarding a disabled vehicle on State Road 417 at the Lake Jessup Bridge.
When deputies arrived, officials said they discovered a body in the water.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.