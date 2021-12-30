Body found in Lake Jesup, Seminole County deputies say

(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A scene at Lake Jesup on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A body was found in Lake Jesup Thursday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said they received a call at 6 a.m. regarding a disabled vehicle on State Road 417 at the Lake Jessup Bridge.

When deputies arrived, officials said they discovered a body in the water.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as we receive it.