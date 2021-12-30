Foggy start in Central Florida before warming to near-record highs

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are experiencing very foggy conditions across Central Florida Thursday morning, with areas seeing very limited visibilities through sunrise. For this reason, most of the area has a dense fog advisory in place until 9 a.m.

Besides the morning fog, mild temperatures this morning will quickly warm to near-record highs by the afternoon. Forecast calls for highs to soar into the mid-to-low 80s with records running near that.

Records today:

Orlando: 87 in 2015

Leesburg: 86 in 2015

Daytona Beach: 85 in 2015

Sanford: 86 in 2015

The warmer-than-normal weather will stick around to ring in 2022, highs on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day will once again be flirting with records with highs in the mid-80s. By midnight, temperatures will be mild in the upper 60s with mostly dry conditions.

The large ridge of high pressure that has been keeping us sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm will finally begin to break down by the start of 2022. This will allow for a cold front to finally arrive in Central Florida by Sunday evening and into early next week. Once the front clears, highs on Monday will struggle to get out of the 60s with overnight lows in the 40s.