Starting with thick fog in Central Florida, then near-record warmth returns to close out 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are starting off our last morning of 2021, with a thick blanket of fog across Central Florida with limited visibility expected this morning. For this reason, all local counties will be under a dense fog advisory through till 10a.m.

Once the fog lifts, tons of sunshine will warm to near-record values for the next few days!

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

New Year's Eve temps in Central Florida (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Highs will be in the mid-80s through the weekend with a 30% coverage of rain ahead of a front on Sunday.

As the clock strikes midnight, temperatures will be near 70 with conditions remaining mostly dry..

Much cooler air moves in behind the front on Monday with highs only in the mid-60s!