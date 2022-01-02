Silver Alert issued for woman last seen New Year’s morning

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Authorities are searching for an elderly woman last seen around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Mary Louise Acuff, 86, of Titusville, was last known to be at the Parrish Medical Center at 951 North Washington Ave.

She is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has short gray hair and blue eyes.

Acuff is traveling in a silver 2019 Kia Soul with Florida tag EMYY38.

Anyone with information on Acuff’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7801.