$522 million up for grabs in Powerball drawing

SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A Powerball ticket sits on the counter at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

How does starting the new year with more than half a billion dollars sound?

Well, you could have a chance if you play the Powerball, which is set at $522 million.

After no one claimed the lottery jackpot on Saturday night, the $500 million winnings have climbed even higher.

If the winner chooses the one-time, lump-sum payment they will get $371 million, according to CBS.

CBS says the odds of winning are one in 292 million.

The last time someone won the Powerball was on Oct. 4 when the winner took home almost $700 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, Jan. 3, at 11 p.m. and you can watch it on News 6.