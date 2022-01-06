Man shot, killed near Bentley Street, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orlando on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers said the incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. at the 1000 block of Bentley St.

[TRENDING: 4th resident of The Villages arrested for allegedly casting multiple ballots | Here are the restaurants opening around Central Florida in 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A man died at the scene, according to the Orlando Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

Ad

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.