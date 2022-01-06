69º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man shot, killed near Bentley Street, Orlando police say

An investigation is ongoing

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Orlando, Fatal Shooting, Orange County
Police lights. (KPRC/File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orlando on Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers said the incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. at the 1000 block of Bentley St.

[TRENDING: 4th resident of The Villages arrested for allegedly casting multiple ballots | Here are the restaurants opening around Central Florida in 2022 | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

A man died at the scene, according to the Orlando Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email