Ocala man broke into home, forced himself on girl, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man from Ocala who they say admitted to kicking in the door of a home and then forcing himself on a girl Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home near Belleview around 2 p.m. by the victim.

Investigators said they spotted Tylor Moreno running from the home when they arrived. The victim told deputies that Moreno forced his way into her home and then into her bedroom. records show.

The victim said Moreno then took her phone and sexually battered her, according to investigators.

Dogs and the aviation unit were called in to track down Moreno, records show. He was spotted by the sheriff’s office’s helicopter in the area of Southeast 53rd Court near the intersection with Southeast 113th Street.

Video shows Moreno immediately surrendering once deputies arrived at his location. In the video the 19-year-old goes to his knees and then lies down on the pavement as deputies approached him. Both deputies appeared to have weapons drawn as they approach Moreno.

Tylor Moreno, 19 (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

When questioned, deputies said Moreno confessed to kicking in the doors to the victim’s home and bedroom, taking her phone and forcing himself on her.

He faces charges of sexual battery on a victim 12 years of age or older but less than 18 years of age, burglary of an occupied dwelling and tampering with a victim.

Moreno is being held without bond.