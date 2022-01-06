OMNI Healthcare officials to discuss latest COVID surge

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – OMNI Healthcare officials will discuss the latest COVID-19 surge in Florida.

The press conference is set for 1 p.m. on Friday.

CEO Dr. Craig Deligdish will discuss testing and current virus treatments at the facilities in Brevard County.

He will also answer questions about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant.

The latest report from the Florida Department of Health shows 68% of people 5 and up in Brevard County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The positivity rate this past week for COVID-19 in Brevard County was listed at 23.8%.

Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Officials said COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests are available at OMNI Healthcare locations in Brevard County.

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at its facilities.

Anyone with questions about scheduling a vaccine can call 321-802-5515.