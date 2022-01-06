Video shows good Samaritans checking for anyone inside car engulfed in flames, Seminole deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Video shared by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office shows good Samaritans checking for anyone inside a car engulfed in flames on New Year’s Day.

The sheriff’s office said in a tweet that residents on Osceola Fish Camp Road approached the burning vehicle to see if there was possibly someone inside around 11 p.m.

[TRENDING: Study: Researchers predict end of omicron wave is near | Florida Oath Keeper speaks from jail | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

According to a report, a 39-year-old man was driving eastbound on East Osceola Road when he told deputies he took the turn too hard and hit a power line pole along with an Osceola Fish Camp sign.

The crash caused the driver to lose consciousness. After he regained consciousness, the man said he was looking for his phone when his car caught fire, according to the report. The driver was able to make it out of the car immediately after, deputies said.

The fire spread from the car to the Osceola Fish Camp sign and nearby trees. Deputies said the man refused medical treatment but “claimed to have some shoulder and back pain.”

The sheriff’s office said the Seminole County Fire Department was able to keep the fire from spreading into the woods.

You can watch the full video in the media player above.