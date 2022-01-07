New Disney patent promises interactive experience throughout parks using 3D magic

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – A patent for a “Virtual World Simulator” promising to create more interactive magic throughout Walt Disney World was approved last month, according to a report from the LA Times.

The report shows the U.S. Patent Office granted permission for Disney Enterprises to project 3D images throughout the theme parks without using headsets or goggles.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to information gathered by the LA Times, the 3D projectors are intended for individuals, not large audiences. The technology follows people throughout the parks and conjures images tailormade for them, tracking information from the individual’s smartphone or another mobile device.

Ad

An IGN article said the patented technology creates Disney characters and accompanying sounds using a method known as SLAM, or “Simultaneous Localization and Mapping.”

These character projections, the LA Times continues, would then wave, dance, talk and interact with guests on nearby objects, walls and buildings.

The theme parks already implement 3D projections at certain times, like during the nightly fireworks show seen from Main Street USA in Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.