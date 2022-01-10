Teen stole $15K from grandparents, gave $6K to friend’s mother, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman face charges after the teen stole more than $15,000 from her grandparents’ safe, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they began investigating Friday when the grandparents discovered their safe was open and $15,640 in cash was missing. The victims suspected the 15-year-old stole the money, as she had history of theft, drug use and running away from home, according to a news release.

Deputies found the girl Saturday at a gas station in Deltona, records show. Investigators said she admitted to taking the cash, spending some of it and giving $6,000 to her friend’s mom, Anna Marie Sikora. According to a charging affidavit, the girl told deputies she alerted Sikora the money was taken from her grandmother, but Sikora still accepted the money to use for her rent.

When questioned, deputies said Sikora admitted to previously taking $4,000 from the girl in November 2021, despite knowing the money belonged to her grandparents.

Sikora faces a charge of grand theft.

The girl faces charges of burglary and grand theft.