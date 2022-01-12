56º

Orlando police search for missing 11-year-old boy

He was last seen in the area of Lake Mann Drive and Goldwin Avenue

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said a parent of George Wisenbaker saw him riding his blue bike around 7:30 p.m.

He was later seen near the area of Lake Mann Drive and Goldwin Avenue, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a gray Pink Floyd sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on George is asked to call 911.

