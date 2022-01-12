Orlando police search for missing 11-year-old boy

Officers with the Orlando Police Department are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said a parent of George Wisenbaker saw him riding his blue bike around 7:30 p.m.

He was later seen near the area of Lake Mann Drive and Goldwin Avenue, according to police.

MISSING JUVENILE: George Wisenbaker, 11, is missing from his home in Parramore. His parent saw George riding his sky blue bike at 7:30pm. He was later seen near Lake Mann Dr & Goldwin Ave. Here is a photo of George & of the sweater he wearing. If you see him, 📞 us ASAP at 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/X2HyshaDJl — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 12, 2022

He was last seen wearing a gray Pink Floyd sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on George is asked to call 911.