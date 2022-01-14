67º

LIVE

Local News

16-year-old faces attempted murder charge after shooting at Orlando McDonald’s

Tramari Thomas was arrested Wednesday, records show

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Tags: Gun Violence, Orlando, Orange County
Man shot during fight inside McDonald’s in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy faces an attempted murder charge after a fight over a cell phone at a McDonald’s ended in gunfire, according to Orlando police.

Officers arrested Tramari Thomas on Wednesday, nearly a week after the shooting on Jan. 7.

[TRENDING: Florida property insurers dropping homeowners based on roofs’ age | Shopping plaza revamp bringing new stores, restaurants to Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Investigator said Thomas and the victim got into a fight at the fast-food restaurant on Orange Blossom Trail near Gore Street and the 16-year-old fired a shot. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated and is expected to be OK.

A witness inside the restaurant told News 6 that the two were fighting over a cellphone.

Deputies said they identified Thomas as a suspect after the shooting and both the victim and a witness said he was the shooter.

The boy was arrested without incident, according to police who added that he is not speaking with detectives.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Thomas Mates is a digital storyteller for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com. He also produces the podcast Florida Foodie. Thomas is originally from Northeastern Pennsylvania and worked in Portland, Oregon before moving to Central Florida in August 2018. He graduated from Temple University with a degree in Journalism in 2010.

email