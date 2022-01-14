16-year-old faces attempted murder charge after shooting at Orlando McDonald’s

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy faces an attempted murder charge after a fight over a cell phone at a McDonald’s ended in gunfire, according to Orlando police.

Officers arrested Tramari Thomas on Wednesday, nearly a week after the shooting on Jan. 7.

Investigator said Thomas and the victim got into a fight at the fast-food restaurant on Orange Blossom Trail near Gore Street and the 16-year-old fired a shot. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated and is expected to be OK.

A witness inside the restaurant told News 6 that the two were fighting over a cellphone.

Deputies said they identified Thomas as a suspect after the shooting and both the victim and a witness said he was the shooter.

The boy was arrested without incident, according to police who added that he is not speaking with detectives.