Is a disposable mask more effective than a cloth mask?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A study involving researchers at the University of Central Florida was published on Thursday in the Journal of Infectious Diseases.

In the study, research suggests the types of facial coverings a person wears, affect the ability of the COVID-19 virus to travel in the air.

Kareem Ahmed, professor of Mechanical Space Engineering said the findings of the 14-person study show any mask is better than none at all.

“That’s the key takeaway, any face mask would make an impact and reduce that physical distancing,” Ahmed said.

A cloth facial covering reduced the spread of coronavirus to two feet.

However, Ahmed said if someone wore a three-layer disposable face covering, the virus likely only travels about six inches.

“We issue those droplets in aerosols, as I’m speaking right now, I am issuing those. You can’t see them. There’s the equipment we use in the lap that actually measures them,” Ahmed said.

With scientists studying which type of face coverings are most effective for each variant, Ahmed said it all comes down to how much saliva a person produces.

President Biden announced Thursday that he will unveil a new plan next week, that will offer free face coverings to all Americans.