4 men injured in 2 shootings, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Three men were injured in a drive-by shooting near DeLand and another was shot outside a home in Deltona early Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said three men, between 18 and 20 years old, left a house party in DeLand and were heading to another party in Daytona Beach when someone in a car shot at their vehicle on U.S. 92. around 12:30 a.m.

[TRENDING: SpaceX set for another Starlink launch from Florida | Here come the cold temperatures. How low will it go? | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Deputies said two were injured with grazing wounds to the head and the third was shot in the arm.

The three men drove to the hospital to be treated, deputies said.

A few hours later, deputies responded to another shooting where a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg outside a Deltona home in the 2300 block of Lake Helen Osteen Road.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing in both shootings.