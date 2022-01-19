Deputies, officer cleared in shooting of carjacking suspect who fired at 2 Volusia K-9s

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four Volusia deputies and one DeLand police officer have been cleared of any charges stemming from a September 2021 shooting that critically injured a carjacking suspect who fired at two K-9s, according to the 7th Judicial State Attorney’s Office.

An investigation by the State Attorney’s Office into the shooting of 21-year-old Shedrick Singleton Jr. was released Tuesday and cleared deputies Kyle Cowger, Anthony Ray, Brian Luoma and Greg Ingram with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and DeLand police officer Anthony Bota.

Authorities responded to a carjacking on Sept. 11, 2021, in Volusia County after the victim, a Lyft driver, alerted law enforcement his car was stolen by a customer, identified as Singleton.

Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and tracked Singleton into the woods near Deltona Gardens Apartments and Lowe’s off Lake Helen Osteen Road.

During a news conference, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the first K-9, Ax, was shot in the side of his face while the first group of deputies arrived and were tracking Singleton. Singleton later came running out of the woods and another dog, Endo, was released to apprehend him, according to the sheriff. Endo was shot twice, once in the jaw and once in the paw.

“At that point, SWAT team members and canine members open fire striking the suspect, multiple times,” Chitwood said.

The sheriff said deputies fired about 20 rounds, critically injuring Singleton.

The two dogs recovered after the shooting and were awarded Purple Hearts in November. The office decided to retire 10-year-old Endo, who had already been shot in the face on a call once before.