Horrorville brings paranormal fun, celebrity guests to Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. – A horror and paranormal event is heading to Cocoa this weekend, bringing celebrity guests and contests.

The Horrorville Convention will be taking place at the Space Coast Convention Center in Cocoa Saturday and Sunday.

According to the event’s website, there will be vendors, a costume contest, paranormal demonstrations and more.

The convention has a lineup of celebrity guests, including Mark Patton who starred in “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge.” Autograph and photo opportunities are available for purchase.

Tickets are available for online purchase until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, for single-day tickets or a two-day pass.

Children under 10 can enter the event for free with a paid adult admission.

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.