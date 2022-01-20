78º

📸SHOW US you’re a Floridian, without showing us you’re a Floridian

Submit your most ‘Florida’ photos for a chance to be featured on News 6

Crystal Moyer

Welcome to Florida

Palm Trees, Mickey Ears and Pub Subs!

There are a variety of symbols that show you are a true Floridian and we want to see it! We’re talking socks with sandals... winter beach pictures... and maybe that gator you saw walking through the golf course. You don’t have to be in it. It can be an object, landmark or location, but it has to come from YOU!

So, SHOW US you’re a Floridian, without showing us you’re a Floridian. Submit your photos below for a chance to be featured on News 6, then check out photos submitted by our News 6 Insiders in the slideshow.

Crystal Moyer is a multimedia journalist who joined the News 6 team in February 2020. Crystal comes to Central Florida from WKMG’s sister station, WJXT in Jacksonville, where she worked as a traffic anchor and MMJ.

