Will the warm weather continue this weekend in Central Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – What a beauty of a day Central Floridians saw on Thursday. The high jumped to 80 degrees at the Orlando International Airport. This is a full eight degrees above normal for this date.

Thursday night will be nice and gentle. The low will drop to 57 degrees.

Things start to change on Friday. Look for more clouds to build in as the next cold front approaches. Before the front arrives, Central Florida will have a high of 76 degrees on Friday.

The front will bring a 20 percent chance of rain on Friday. Then, it loses steam. The front stalls over Central Florida and sticks around for the weekend. The weekend is not a washout. It will not be the warm, pleasant day Central Florida had on Thursday. The cooler air will leave the area with temps holding in the low 60s for highs and overnight lows in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.

The coldest point in the next sevens days comes to Central Florida on Sunday night into Monday morning. The low will be 40 degrees in Orlando. This means that all the areas north of Orlando will have lows Monday morning in the 30s.

Enjoy the high of 76 on Friday. It will be the warmest temperature for at least the next seven days.