Silver Alert issued for missing Ocala man, Marion deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for an Ocala man who was last seen that morning, Marion deputies said.
Edward Van-Steenburgh, 86, is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and requires medication, according to a news release.
Van-Steenburgh was last seen Saturday around 7 a.m. driving away from the 15800 block of SW 11th Terrace Rd. in Ocala, deputies said.
The release described Van-Steenburgh as a white man 6 foot 2 inches tall with brown eyes and gray hair, wearing jeans and a white undershirt with the possibility of a plaid shirt.
Van-Steenburgh was seen driving a 2019 Honda CRV, white in color, bearing the Florida tag LWHZ60, deputies said.
Those who see Van-Steenburgh or have any knowledge of his whereabouts are asked to call 911.