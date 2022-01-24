Stetson student arrested after ‘joke’ post threatening explosion with White House coordinates, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Stetson University student is accused of threatening to blow up a bomb at coordinates linked to the White House, in a social media post the student claims was just a “joke,” investigators said.

According to a charging affidavit, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said DeLand police first tried to contact Brian Ghalili, 18, at Stetson University after a student reported seeing a Snapchat post by him on Jan. 21 that said there was a bomb strapped to his chest and he would blow it up in 13 hours and kill people if he wasn’t stopped, ending the post with “good luck sheep.”

The post included coordinates that are linked to the White House.

The sheriff’s office said Ghalili was not in his dorm and had missed two previous days of classes, so he was classified as “missing/endangered,” and the FBI and other local law enforcement agencies were contacted.

The Daytona Beach Shores Police Department eventually located Ghalili at a family condo. Ghalili said he had been at the condo for the last two days. When asked about the Snapchat post, Ghalili said it was a joke, and he just used the White House coordinates, which he found on Google Maps, for shock value.

Ghalili was charged with threatening to discharge a destructive device, a felony charge, and taken into custody.

Stetson University released a statement about the arrest: