Rain showers projected to hit Central Florida, temps to struggle to reach 60 degrees

ORLANDO, Fla. – The chill is still in the air in Central Florida, but no more frost.

For most of the Central Florida area, Monday started with frost and quickly warmed into the 60s.

In Orlando, temperatures jumped from a morning low of 36 degrees up to a high of 63 degrees.

The high was more than 10 degrees below the norm for a daytime high but had a very strong rebound.

Monday night, the low in Orlando will be in the mid-40s. Still cold for this time of year, but no frost or freeze advisory is needed.

By Tuesday morning an upper-level low in the Gulf of Mexico will be overriding the high pressure in Central Florida.

Radar will be showing showers on the Gulf Coast by about 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

The daytime high will struggle to reach 60 degrees. The rain chances for all of Central Florida will be 70%.

Central Floridians may hear a rumble of thunder, but the upper-level support is not there for any severe weather. Everyone should be ready for rain showers any time after the noon hour.

The showers seem to be set to be at their heaviest by the afternoon rush hour in Orlando. The showers arrive in southern Brevard County by about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

By late Tuesday into Wednesday, the showers begin to slow.

Come Wednesday the high temperature in Central Florida rebounds to 63 degrees, rain chances drop to 30%, and eventually clear.

Thursday will bring more sunshine and a high near 70 degrees.

Friday will be more or the same early with sunshine and a high of 70 degrees.

The next cold front arrives Friday night and Saturday will be cold again with a high of 57 degrees and an overnight low into Sunday morning of 37 degrees.