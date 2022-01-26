Stetson student accused of making threat to blow up White House denied bond

A Volusia County judge denied bond in a hearing on Wednesday for the Stetson University student accused of making explosive threats at the White House.

Brian Ghalili, 18, was arrested on Jan. 21. He’s accused of sending a Snapchat last week that said there was a bomb strapped to his chest that he would blow up and kill people if he wasn’t stopped, along with coordinates to the White House.

Both Ghalili and his mother faced questions in the bond hearing on Wednesday.

“Being on the autism spectrum, I’ve had to teach him everything being related to social issues,” his mother said.

His mother told the judge Ghalili is autistic and he just moved to Florida at the beginning of the school year.

Ghalili told the judge he had never been in trouble before or had so much as detention in school.

Police said Ghalili missed two days of class prior to the Snapchat and when police went to his dorm, he wasn’t there.

“They were looking for Brian but they did relay they did not see any obvious signs of posters, or books or any explosives materials,” Volusia County Sheriff’s Detective Brian Howard said.

Howard said they found him at his family’s condo in Daytona Beach Shores with no explosives.

He said Ghalili admitted to sending the message to about 20 people and said it was a joke, he has a dark sense of humor and added the white house for shock value.

He also admitted to knowing how to make explosives and hoped the message would impress friends.

“Being on the autism spectrum it can be difficult to find friends,” his mom said.

Stetson University administrators said Ghalili is still on interim suspension. He is facing a Threatening to Discharge a Destructive Device charge.