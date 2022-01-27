61º

Local News

Nearly 10K worth of gold chains stolen from Ocala jewelry store

Anyone with information about incident is asked to call 352-368-7867

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Marion County
Nearly $10,000 worth of gold chains were stolen from an Ocala jewelry store, according to police. (WKMG)

OCALA, Fla. – Nearly $10,000 worth of gold chains were stolen from an Ocala jewelry store, according to police.

Police said a man and woman entered a store inside the Paddock mall and stole six gold chains.

Officers said an employee pulled out a tray of gold chains for the man and woman to view.

[TRENDING: Raising Cane’s plans to open at least 12 stores in Central Florida | Man reels in body while fishing in Florida lake | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The employee turned around for a brief moment and the woman grabbed the chains and ran out of the store, according to police.

Investigators said anyone who knows information about this incident is asked to call 352-368-7867.

Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jon is a Web Producer for ClickOrlando and has been with News 6 since March 2019.

email