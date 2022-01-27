Nearly 10K worth of gold chains stolen from Ocala jewelry store

Nearly $10,000 worth of gold chains were stolen from an Ocala jewelry store, according to police.

Police said a man and woman entered a store inside the Paddock mall and stole six gold chains.

Officers said an employee pulled out a tray of gold chains for the man and woman to view.

The employee turned around for a brief moment and the woman grabbed the chains and ran out of the store, according to police.

Investigators said anyone who knows information about this incident is asked to call 352-368-7867.