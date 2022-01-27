VIDEO: Company tests flying car. It looks amazing

Many of us have probably dreamt about ways to dodge heavy traffic, and one company is testing an idea that could do just that.

No, this isn’t a scene from “The Jetsons.”

Video from Slovakia shows a prototype flying car going through a test flight.

So far, the company behind the project said the car has flown for a total of 70 hours while taking off and landing 200 times.

The company also said the next prototype will have a 600-mile range and fly up to 185 mph.