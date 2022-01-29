Cold weather shelters activated in Lake County this weekend

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Colder weather is expected across Central Florida this weekend and Lake County has activated the cold weather shelters.

This includes two churches that have opened the doors to welcome people who need to escape the cold.

Megan Milanese, Lake County Director of Emergency Management said their partnership with the faith-based community allows them to offer a warm place to stay for anyone who needs it.

“They are kind enough to open their doors to allow folks to stay overnight in their facilities,” Milanese said.

Lake County is utilizing its public bus system, Lake Express to transport people to the shelters. If someone is not able to get to a pick-up location, they will go to them.

“The transportation, we also provide like cots if it’s needed. We will provide food,” Milanese said.

Alex Puig said he’s been helping at LifePointe Church for several years. He said it’s important for community members to help each other, especially when the temperatures drop.

“I’m definitely grateful for the county to remember that there are those that need help and can’t help themselves,” Puig said.

People staying at the cold weather shelters can also get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Lake County residents can receive cold weather updates by texting the word “cold” to 888-777.