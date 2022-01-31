68º

Volusia deputies looking for man who propositioned 14-year-old walking from school

Man approached girl along Providence Boulevard in the area of Acadian Drive in Deltona

Thomas Mates, Digital storyteller

Deputies released a blurry photo of a man who propositioned a teen girl walking from school (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DELTONA, Fla. – Deputies are looking for help tracking down the man who propositioned a teen girl for sex while she was walking to school.

Investigators released a blurry photo of the man they are looking.

Investigators said the man approached the 14-year-old along Providence Boulevard in the area of Acadian Drive in Deltona around 5 p.m. Deputies did not say what day the incident happened.

The man is described as wearing a red hoodie, black pants and a white or gray cap. He also has blonde hair, a thin build and possibly a knot on his nose, as though it had been broken, according to deputies. The man was seen riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information on this man or the incident is asked to call sheriff’s office’s Deltona Detectives Unit at 386-860-7030.

