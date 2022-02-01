Former New Smyrna Beach mayor dies at 77

Former Mayor of New Smyrna Beach James Vandergrifft died at 77 on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – The former mayor of New Smyrna Beach died on Sunday at the age of 77.

James Vandergrifft started his 21 year public service career with the City of New Smyrna Beach in 1985 as a Community Redevelopment Agency advisory board member. He then went on to attain a city commission seat in 1988 and serve as vice mayor twice in 1991 and 1995.

Vandergrifft served as the city’s mayor for 11 years from 1996 to 2007. During this time, he and his team spearheaded several projects including the Venetian Bay Planned Unit Development, Marine Discovery Center and New Smyrna Beach Sports Complex.

City flags will fly half-staff all week in his honor.

Vandergrifft is survived by his wife Pam and two sons, Colby and James Adam.