Fire at Kissimmee apartment complex displaces more than a dozen residents, officials say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – More than a dozen residents of an Osceola County apartment complex were displaced Saturday morning when a kitchen fire set off sprinklers that damaged multiple units, according to the Kissimmee Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said the organization provided emergency assistance to 13 adults in total, mostly senior citizens, who were escorted away from the Calirosa apartments on Flora Ridge Circle.

Doc Smith, a Calirosa resident who recently moved in, said he heard an alarm go off around 1:15 a.m.

“Some residents were visibly upset about it, others (were) thankful no one was harmed,” Smith said. “We had some folks in the facility with wheel chairs and we got everyone out okay, everybody just worked as a team.”

Smith said water damage caused the most trouble for himself and his neighbors in the apartment complex.

“It came through the walls, making its way to other apartments, so that’s what really made it rough because everyone had to get out so they could turn off the electricity,” Smith said.

No other information was made available at the time of this report.