1 injured when gunman opens fire on bicyclists in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man shot at two bicyclists early Wednesday, injuring one of them, according to the Orlando Police Department

The department said the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Fanfair Avenue.

Police said a man shot at the bicyclists, only identified as adults, who rode away from the area to call authorities.

One of the bicyclists was injured and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The ages and genders of the bicyclists have not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.