Winter Springs man faces charges in death of woman he pushed weeks prior, police say

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A Winter Springs man was arrested Tuesday and faces a negligent homicide charge following the death of a woman he allegedly pushed over in August, records show.

Timothy Lee McGuire, 52, was first met by Winter Springs police the night of Aug. 30 when he ended a verbal altercation with Anna Mae Wilson, 60, by pushing her to the ground with both hands, according to an affidavit.

[TRENDING: Statewide tornado drill to take place in Florida | Florida father killed his 2 young children then himself, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Wilson was outside of McGuire’s home with a dog that McGuire was reportedly looking for at the time, and it was his wife who called 911 on him, police said. In a written statement, McGuire’s wife told police that he had been drinking, the affidavit said. McGuire was arrested for misdemeanor battery, but he bonded out the next day for $500, police said.

By this time, on Aug. 31, police said Wilson’s caregivers at South Seminole Hospital had determined that her skull had fractured, causing her brain to bleed. She was transferred to Orlando Regional Medical Center on Sept. 1 because her condition required higher levels of neurological care and monitoring, police said. Wilson’s son told police at this stage that she was not eating and was suffering from incapacitating dizziness and nausea.

On Sept. 12, Wilson was discharged from ORMC and taken to the Orlando Health and Rehabilitation Center, police said. The next day, Wilson suffered either a cardiovascular event or a stroke, causing her to lose feeling in the left side of her body and leading to her transfer back to ORMC, her son told police.

Ad

Between Sept. 14-20, Wilson began to suffer from uncontrollable seizures and was put on life support, police said. Wilson’s liver failed on Sept. 21, and she died sometime during the morning of Sept. 24, her son told police.

It took police until Feb. 2 to obtain a digital copy of Wilson’s autopsy report, originally performed Sept. 24, police said. In the report, a medical examiner listed the manner of Wilson’s death as homicide caused by a blunt impact to the head, police said.

A warrant for McGuire’s arrest was issued Tuesday and he was taken into custody that night without incident, records show.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.