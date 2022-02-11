Winter Park student inspired by operation smiles gives back to community

Julia Gormley found a new passion after learning about Operation Smile, a global nonprofit that creates new smiles by providing free reconstructive cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries for low-income families.

“I got to meet all of these different people online and listen to success stories, motivational speakers, all these people who were just so inspired by Operation Smile,” the 16-year-old said. “It’s just so important for everyone in my generation and in other generations to give back to a cause that they’re passionate about.”

After hearing about the impact, the non-profit has had around the world, it sparked inspiration in Gormley to do more for her community. So, she decided to begin a new club at her school, Winter Park High School where she’s a junior. The teen who aspires to become a nurse founded her school’s Operation Smile Student Club.

Gormley is currently working with her classmates to make ‘smile bags’ for children undergoing cleft palate and cleft lip treatment.

“A smile bag is like a little goodie bag that’s given to a family with a child going into cleft lips cleft palate surgery,” she said.

The ‘smile bags’ are painted and decorated by the students. The teen said each one will have a handwritten card, a stuffed animal, a children’s book, and sunscreen--which will help protect a child’s skin after surgery. About 20 bags will be delivered to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando.

“We don’t always see what other people go through. I feel like we’re--a lot of times people are really concerned about oh this is my issue,” she said. “I was able to grow, I was able to appreciate my community not just my local community but my school community the operation emailed community.”

An experience she said is fulfilling.

“Being kind just like a simple action can really make a difference.”