Kia Sportage catches fire on side of Ocala road

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala fire crews had to douse a burning Kia Sportage on Monday.

The fire happened along Northwest 35th Avenue Road around 7:50 a.m.

A spokesperson for Ocala Fire Rescue said a fellow driver told the driver of the white 2017 Kia Sportage that the vehicle was on fire.

Crews arrived at the site to find the SUV had erupted in flames and put the fire out within five minutes. No one was hurt.

A spokesperson for the agency said drivers need to be attentive to avoid a similar incident: pull over and inspect your vehicle if you smell or see smoke while driving. Shut off the vehicle, get out and call 911.

It’s not known if the incident is linked to a recall earlier this year of certain Kia automobiles that are at risk of engine fires, including the 2017 Kia Sportage.

The recall said a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit can increase the risks of fire. Owners were asked to park the vehicles away from structures until repairs could be made.

To find out if your vehicle is under a recall, go to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration website and enter your 17-character vehicle identification number.