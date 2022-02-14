Teen injured in shootout in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A teen was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. near Fairwood Way and Golf Club Parkway.

According to deputies, there was “an exchange of gunfire” and one teen was wounded.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no information about the shooter, the sheriff’s office said.