Man arrested on rape charge 5 months after attack, Brevard deputies say

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A man was arrested on Valentine’s Day, accused of raping a woman in September, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Cavanaugh, 28, was booked into the Brevard County jail Monday.

According to deputies, the attack happened on Sept. 13 after the victim went to Graham’s Beach Grill with friends.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim had been drinking prior to arriving at Graham’s Beach Grill, but did not seem overly intoxicated, according to the affidavit for an arrest warrant. Deputies said a bartender recalled serving the victim one drink before she moved to the outdoor patio with her friends.

Witnesses said sometime after they went outside the victim began to appear very intoxicated, eventually complaining that her head was spinning prior to passing out at a table, according to deputies.

Investigators said Cavanaugh approached the table around this time, claiming he was the victim’s neighbor and offering to give her a ride home. Deputies said the victim’s friends refused to let Cavanaugh drive the woman home, telling him multiple times that she was too intoxicated and they did not trust him with her.

Security told the group they would have to leave because the victim had passed out. The victim’s friends said they eventually got the victim out to the parking lot, but that Cavanaugh had followed them, continuing to insist on giving the victim a ride, according to investigators.

Witnesses said the victim was left alone for a moment while her friends went back toward the bar to collect some personal belongings that had been left behind, but when they returned the victim was gone, deputies said.

The victim went to her friend’s home the next day to find out why she had woken up at Cavanaugh’s home, records show. The victim told investigators she never consented to any sexual contact with Cavanaugh.

Deputies said a rape kit revealed DNA evidence linking Cavanaugh to the attack. The testing was completed on Jan. 26, according to the affidavit.

Cavanaugh faces a charge of sex battery. He is being held without bond.