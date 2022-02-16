Daytona Beach city commission to discuss earlier closing time for bars

The playing of Semisonic’s “Closing Time” could be played earlier at bars across Central Florida in the near future.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The playing of Semisonic’s “Closing Time” could be played earlier at bars across Daytona Beach in the near future.

The city commission will discuss closing bars at 2 a.m. instead of 3 a.m. tonight.

Daytona Beach is one of the few cities in the area to have the bars close at 3 a.m.

City documents show they will discuss this ordinance due to the number of complaints surrounding noise, crime and public safety.

If the new plan passes through all the channels, bars can only remain open until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, July 4, Labor Day and any day of declared a Major Event Period.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry has said in the past the earlier closing time could help the workload for police on social nights.

He also said this could relieve stress on residents who live near the bars.

This issue was discussed this past December and City Commissioner Stacy Cantu said they will have to think about the impact this will have economically on local businesses.

If on Wednesday night the city decides to do so, a hearing will be held on March 2 for further discussion on the issue.