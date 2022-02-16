Fire tears through Orange County home

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orange County house was badly damaged early Wednesday in a fire.

The fire broke out on Danforth Drive, east of Apopka Vineland Road.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Neighbors told News 6 they woke up, saw the flames and rushed in to help.

“I opened up my bathroom window and could see the house was on fire, so I ran out the house to go beat on their door to wake them up, but by the time I got out of the house, he was already outside,” a neighbor said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other details have been released.