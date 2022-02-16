Ocala police arrest man wanted for June 2021 attempted murder

OCALA, Fla. – A man wanted for an attempted murder back in June 2021 in Ocala was recently arrested, the police department announced.

An officer conducting a traffic stop identified and arrested 31-year-old Carlos Juan’lantavius McDonald in connection with the June 16 shooting.

[TRENDING: Closed department store transformed into 2-story entertainment center in Sanford mall | VIDEO: Drunken woman on motorized suitcase leads police chase through Orlando airport, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The original incident occurred when police responded to a scene at NW 17th Avenue in Ocala, where a 49-year-old victim was found bleeding on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds in his arm and chest.

According to investigators, the victim survived after undergoing emergency surgery.

A subsequent investigation, which included witness statements and tips, revealed there was probable cause McDonald was the shooting suspect. A warrant was obtained later that same month for his arrest.

McDonald faces an attempted first-degree murder charge.