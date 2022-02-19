Teen cyclist struck, killed at crosswalk in Orange County, FHP says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy was struck at a crosswalk in south Orange County and later died of his injuries Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened along Town Center Boulevard at Mallard Cove Boulevard in the Hunters Creek neighborhood.

Troopers say the teenager entered the crosswalk when a vehicle made a right turn from Mallard Cove onto Town Center, struck the teen and ran over he and the bike.

The teen was taken to Orlando Health where he later died.

The crash is under investigation.