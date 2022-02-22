Chris Rock comes to Orlando stage for 1st world tour in 5 years

Host Chris Rock speaks at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Everybody loves Chris, including himself, as suggested by his 2022 Ego Death World Tour title.

Comedian Chris Rock will be bringing his first world tour since 2017 to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts come Wednesday, July 27.

Rock, who is best known for his 5-year stint on “Saturday Night Live” and breakout role in “Everybody Hates Chris,” will bring the laughs in the Live Nation-produced North American leg of the tour kicking off April 2.

Though he’s been in touring hibernation, the comedian has still been keeping busy in the entertainment world with two upcoming films, featuring the likes of director David O. Russell and Broadway legend Audra McDonald.

Tickets for his comedy tour go on sale starting Friday at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.