WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Moore Haven

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at Moore Haven City Hall.
The governor will be joined by Benjamin Melnick, deputy secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.
The topic of the news conference has not been announced.
DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m., and News 6 will livestream the event at the top of this story when it starts.