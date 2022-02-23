84º

Politics

WATCH LIVE at 3:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis speaks in Moore Haven

News 6 will stream event live at top of story

Tags: Ron DeSantis, Politics, Moore Haven, Glades County
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at a news conference, near the Shark Valley Visitor Center in Miami. On Sunday, Sept. 12, three Republican presidential prospects, including DeSantis, sharply condemned President Joe Bidens handling of the end of the war in Afghanistan, rebuking the administrations conduct of the U.S. withdrawal as weak and as emboldening its adversaries. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File) (Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday will hold a news conference at Moore Haven City Hall.

The governor will be joined by Benjamin Melnick, deputy secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis.

The topic of the news conference has not been announced.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 3:30 p.m., and News 6 will livestream the event at the top of this story when it starts.

