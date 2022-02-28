Exhibit honoring Ocala civil rights leader, businessman to open in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – An Ocala civil rights leader and businessman who broke racial barriers is being honored this Black History Month for his service, legacy and sacrifice.

Rev. Leroy Johnson died in 1998 but was known by many in Marion County as a drum major for justice and peace.

His memory will live on at a soon-to-open exhibit at an Ocala museum. His son, Larry Johnson, donated several items of his memorabilia to the Howard Academy Community Center in Ocala which houses the Marion County Black History Museum.

Among the things donated was a photo of his father. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that photo also shows former Sheriff Doug Willis presenting Leroy Johnson with a Sheriff’s Deputy badge.

“It a great accomplishment for our family because we lived through all the days and nights, get death threats, and to show that you can make it,” said Larry Johnson, talking about his dad’s legacy. “That my Father made a way out of a no way. And he didn’t let nothing stop him.”

Larry Johnson said his father was also a business owner with an incredible legacy that helped shape the Ocala community.

Last year, the mayor of Ocala, Kent Quinn, honored Leroy Johnson for his legacy as a civil rights leader in the city and for “paving the way to help other Black businessmen.”

Leroy Johnson's diner and gas station which he owned in Ocala (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

According to the Mayor’s recognition, Leroy Johnson owned a diner on Broadway in downtown Ocala from 1967 to 1969. He also owned a gas station from 1969 to 1973 which was the target of racial unrest. In addition, he owned a construction company and helped other Black community members become business owners in the 1980′s.

Leroy Johnson also rebuilt New Zion A.M.E. Church where he served as pastor from 1973 to 1983 in Raleigh, Florida.

Larry Johnson said he wants his father’s legacy to motivate others.

“To let people of today and the youth know that you can make it. Just don’t give up. What you want you will get. If you dream it you can believe it, then you can achieve it,” he said.

At a ceremony earlier this month at the Marion County Black History Museum, Leroy Johnson’s son also honored family members of other civil rights leaders, including the family of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old black boy lynched in Mississippi in 1955.

Leroy Johnson’s son is a community activist and wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps. He runs a non-profit organization to help at-risk youth called Kings and Brotherhood. Learn more about his organization by clicking here.