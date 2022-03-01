Parrish Medical Center drops mask mandate for patients, visitors

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Parrish Medical Center is dropping its mask requirement for patients and visitors following the updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The medical center announced the updated mask requirement Tuesday, which goes into effect immediately.

Visitors will no longer be required to wear a mask though anyone experiencing cold of flu-like symptoms is advised to avoid visiting a patient.

“According to the CDC, Brevard County’s COVID-19 community level is medium. For those who are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease, it is recommended you talk with your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask or take other precautions,” Parrish Medical Center said in a release.

The CDC outlined a new set of measures Friday, focusing on what is happening in hospitals within a community versus the number of positive test results.

The new system changes the look of the CDC’s risk map and puts more than 70% of the U.S. population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. Those are the people who can stop wearing masks, the agency said.